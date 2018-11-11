Flyers' Brian Elliott: First shutout of the season
Elliot made 34 saves in a 4-0 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.
It was his first shutout of the season. After a queasy start to the season, Elliott has only allowed more than two goals once in his last seven appearances (six starts; 11 goals). In contrast, he allowed 19 goals in his first five starts. Elliott may be a worthy trade target before his owner realizes he's made taken a massive turn for the better this season.
