Elliott is expected to start between the pipes for Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 35-year-old returned to Philadelphia this offseason on a one-year pact, expecting to handle a No. 2 role behind Carter Hart this season. Elliott was decent last year, racking up a 16-7-4 record along with a .899 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 31 appearances. Elliott could be a nice sleeper option from a fantasy perspective Tuesday, especially considering Buffalo has just five goals through the first two games this campaign.