Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gearing up for return Thursday

Elliott (lower body) will return Thursday as a starter against the visiting Hurricanes, John Boruk of NBC Sports reports.

Philadelphia is currently holding wild-card position out of the Eastern Conference with a four-point lead over the next-best challenger in the Panthers. Elliott hasn't played since Feb. 10 but he did prevail over Carolina two months ago having slapped away 27 of 28 shots on the road. Additionally, we view him as a quality tournament play in DFS since there's bound to be plenty of casual players unaware that the veteran is back in action.