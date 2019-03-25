Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets little support against Caps

Elliott stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

The veteran netminder kept the Flyers in the game with some big saves, and Elliott could hardly be faulted on any of the pucks that got past him -- two came on tipped shots from the point, and the third on a clear breakaway. Carter Hart has been seeing the bulk of the action in net lately for Philly, and with the club having only one more back-to-back set on its schedule next weekend, Elliott's campaign would seem to be nearly done.