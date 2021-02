Elliott will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Elliott hasn't started since Feb. 5, though he was needed in relief during Sunday's 7-3 loss to Boston. Carter Hart gave up six goals in that one, so it's no surprise that he's getting a game off to clear his head. Elliott has been sharp this season with a 2.25 GAA and .928 save percentage, and he'll face a Rangers team that will be without leading scorer Artemi Panarin (not injury related).