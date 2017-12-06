Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod against Oilers
Elliott will tend the twine versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott returns to the crease after a heavy workload (45 shots) from the Flames on Monday. In fact, over his last five outings, the netminder has faced an average of 40 pucks, which no doubt factors into his 1-1-3 record over that stretch. Edmonton is no stranger to pelting opposing goalies with rubber (34.3 per game, seventh highest in the league), so don't be surprised to see Elliott under a constant barrage Wednesday.
