Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod against Sharks

Elliott will get the home start in Tuesday's game against the Sharks, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott has allowed six goals over his first two games, posting a .893 save percentage in the process. The Sharks are on the second game of a back-to-back set, as they were blanked by the Islanders in Monday's 4-0 loss. San Jose's highly-touted offense has gotten off to a slow start with just four goals in regulation over its first three games and none on the power play.