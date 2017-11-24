Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod for Friday's tilt

Elliott will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Islanders, Marc Narducci of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott has struggled recently, posting an 0-0-2 record while registering a 3.73 GAA and .892 save percentage in his last three appearances. The veteran goaltender will look to bounce back Friday in a home matchup with an Islanders club that's averaging 2.92 goals per game on the road this season, 13th in the NHL.