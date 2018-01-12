Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match

Elliott will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott hasn't played well recently, posting an ugly 3.84 GAA and .864 save percentage in his last four appearances, but he's gone 3-1-0 over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll look to sharpen up and pick up a third consecutive victory in a road matchup with a Devils squad that's 12-5-3 at home this season.