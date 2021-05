Elliott will be between the pipes against the Capitals on the road Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Elliott is currently bogged down in a three-game losing streak during which he registered a disastrous 5.11 GAA and .805 save percentage. The 36-year-old veteran will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and his 13-9-2 record and 3.15 GAA in 28 games this year could see the Flyers go in a different direction behind Carter Hart (knee) heading into the 2021-22 campaign.