Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod Saturday

Elliott was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate, signaling he'll be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup against Toronto, Joshua Clipperton of the Canadien Press reports.

Elliott enjoyed a brief stint as the Flyers' starting netminder while Carter Hart was struggling, but Hart refound his game and Elliott had a couple hiccups, leading to the veteran resuming backup duties. He'll get the nod in the first half of back-to-back contests against the Maple Leafs, who beat Elliott and the Flyers 4-3 in a shootout a week ago. The Leafs will be an even tougher test now that John Tavares is back from a finger injury.