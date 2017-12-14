Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod Thursday
Elliott will be between the pipes for Thursday's tilt with the Sabres, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Elliott is rolling right now with four straight wins in which he has given up just two goals or less, despite facing an average of 32.5 shots. The Ontario native has clearly bounced back from his nine-game winless streak in November and has put the Flyers back in contention in a tough Metropolitan Division. A matchup with the league's second worst team -- Buffalo has just 22 points this season -- could set the netminder up for a fifth consecutive win.
