Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Elliott will tend the twine in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Anaheim's announcer Phil Hullett reports.
Elliott's had a bumpy season, posting a .886 save percentage and 3.39 GAA through eight appearances. He'll look to turn that around against an injury-riddled Ducks squad that is averaging 2.4 goals per game, ranking 28th in the league.
