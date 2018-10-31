Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Elliott will tend the twine in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Anaheim's announcer Phil Hullett reports.

Elliott's had a bumpy season, posting a .886 save percentage and 3.39 GAA through eight appearances. He'll look to turn that around against an injury-riddled Ducks squad that is averaging 2.4 goals per game, ranking 28th in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories