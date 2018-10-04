Flyers' Brian Elliott: Getting ready to challenge Vegas

Elliott will take on the Golden Knights as Thursday's road starter, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Elliott went 23-11-7 with a 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage over 43 games with Philadelphia in 2017-18, his first season with the Flyers. He toughed out a lower-body injury and returned just ahead of the postseason, but the Penguins shredded Elliott to the tune of 14 goals on 97 shots between four games of the conference quarterfinals. Dave Hakstol's team is currently a mess in goal, as Michal Neuvirth (groin) and Alex Lyon (lower body) are injured and new waiver acquisition Calvin Pickard is out for personal reasons. In the interim, Anthony Stolarz -- with just seven career NHL games under his belt -- should serve as the primary backup to Elliott.