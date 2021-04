Elliott allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Devils on Tuesday.

It was one of those nights for Elliott and New Jersey counterpart MacKenzie Blackwood, who combined to yield nine goals on 56 shots (.839 save percentage). Elliott had been coming off a pair of solid performances in back-to-back victories but found himself trailing by the time the game was barely 25 minutes old. He dropped to 13-7-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .892 save percentage.