Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gives up four in loss

Elliott made 35 saves on 39 shots in an overtime loss to the Islanders on Wednesday.

Elliott got off to something of a slow start, but before this game he was playing better. In his previous seven games he had a 1.87 GAA and a .938 save percentage. That calls to mind his great final season in St. Louis, while this start is more a reminder of his struggles in Calgary last year.

