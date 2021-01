Elliott came off the bench to stop 13 of 15 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to Buffalo.

The Sabres chased Philadelphia starter Carter Hart to the bench with four goals before the game's midway point, then added two more after Elliott entered the game. The 35-year-old was expected to make his first start Tuesday against Buffalo, but it's possible Philadelphia elects to go back to Hart in light of his abbreviated appearance Monday.