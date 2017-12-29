Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gives up three in loss
Elliott made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.
Elliott may have taken the defeat here, but December has been generally a good month for him. In 12 starts this month, he's posted a 2.08 GAA and a .930 save percentage.
