Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gives up three in loss

Elliott made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

Elliott may have taken the defeat here, but December has been generally a good month for him. In 12 starts this month, he's posted a 2.08 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

