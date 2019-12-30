Flyers' Brian Elliott: Goes Duck hunting
Elliott turned aside 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks on Sunday.
Elliott was sharp in this contest after allowing an Erik Gudbranson goal just 35 seconds in. The 34-year-old goalie improved to 9-4-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 18 appearances. Elliott is 5-2-0 dating back to Nov. 21 -- regardless of the numbers, he's finding ways to get wins. The Flyers next oppose the lowly Kings on Tuesday.
