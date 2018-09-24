Flyers' Brian Elliott: Guarding cage Monday

Elliott will defend the crease against the Bruins on Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

While Elliott should start the season as the No. 1 in the City of Brotherly Love, he will likely be on a short leash, as the team could decide to go with Michal Neuvirth (groin) if the University of Wisconsin product struggles.

