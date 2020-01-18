Flyers' Brian Elliott: Guarding crease Saturday
Elliott will draw the home start against the Kings on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Elliott looked solid against the Blues in his last outing, turning aside 30 of 33 shots in the victory. With Carter Hart (abdomen) on the shelf until after the All-Star break, Elliott should get the starting nod in the next two contests. The 34-year-old owns a 3.14 GAA and .897 save percentage for the season.
