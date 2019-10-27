Flyers' Brian Elliott: Hangs on for third win

Elliott turned aside 22 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 34-year-old would probably like to have a couple of those goals back, but he stood tall in the third period as Philadelphia scored five unanswered goals to erase a 4-2 deficit. Elliott has a 3-1-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage to begin the season, and Carter Hart's struggles appear to have put the Flyers' more experienced netminder in the No. 1 spot, at least for the moment.