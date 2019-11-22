Flyers' Brian Elliott: Hangs tough after early struggles
Elliott made 33 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.
It looked like things were going to get ugly for Elliott after Carolina scored twice in the game's first five minutes, but he settled down wonderfully from there and allowed his team to make the comeback despite being out-shot 36-23. Elliott's now 5-2-2 this season, and he should continue to peel away a decent number of starts from Carter Hart, who has failed to win any of his last three starts.
