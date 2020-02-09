Flyers' Brian Elliott: Has team on precipice of playoffs
Elliott made 25 saves in a 7-2 win over Washington on Saturday.
He's 2-1 with a shutout in his last three starts as he continues to fill in for injured started Carter Hart. And surprisingly, Elliott has the Flyers within a stone's throw of a playoff start. Keep trotting him out there.
