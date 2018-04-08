Flyers' Brian Elliott: Heads into postseason in style
Elliott saved 17 shots during Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.
Elliott has now won both of his starts since returning from a lower-body injury, and he should start for the Flyers in Game 1 of the playoffs. He finished the regular season with a 23-11-7 record, .909 save percentage and 2.66 GAA.
