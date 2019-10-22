Flyers' Brian Elliott: Helps slay Golden Knights
Elliott stopped 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over Vegas.
With Carter Hart going through some early-season struggles, Philadelphia opted to start Elliott in this game, and the decision paid off, as the veteran backstop was solid from start to finish. With two days off before their next game, expect the Flyers to go back to Hart on Thursday (at Chicago), although no official announcement has been made as of yet.
