Flyers' Brian Elliott: Hits showers early in loss
Elliott was replaced by Cam Talbot during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals after giving up four goals on 19 shots.
Elliott allowed a pair of goals in the first and then two more in the middle frame. At their lowest low, the Flyers were down 5-0 on Wednesday, but they were able to score three unanswered goals before the final buzzer. As for Elliott, the veteran backstop's record is now 9-8-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage.
