Flyers' Brian Elliott: Holds off Senators

Elliott turned aside 20 of 22 shots Monday, helping his team hang on for a 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Elliott wasn't great in this game, but he didn't need to be against the meek opposition that Ottawa posed. Elliott has now conceded two goals or fewer in three of his past four starts, but there's a concern on the horizon. His next start will likely come against Washington on Thursday or Toronto on Friday, and owners should approach with caution in either matchup.