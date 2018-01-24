Flyers' Brian Elliott: Holds off Wings for OT win

Elliott saved 19 of 21 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Detroit.

Elliott also stood tall against the Capitals on Sunday with a 27-save win, and he's now up to a 19-11-7 record for the campaign. The veteran's .908 save percentage and 2.77 GAA are underwhelming ratios, but if fantasy owners are selective with his opponents, there is value here. A home date with the Lightning on Thursday projects as a tough matchup, if Elliott is tasked with the final start before the All-Star break.