Flyers' Brian Elliott: Holds on for win over Ducks
Elliott steered away 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Elliott entered the game with just two wins in seven decisions, and he got the offensive support in this outing to seal his third victory. The Flyers looked outplayed by an injury-riddled Ducks team for most of the game, however, so Elliott's fantasy value still relies heavily on the guys in front of him.
