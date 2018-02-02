Flyers' Brian Elliott: Hopes for Tuesday return
Elliott (lower body) is targeting a return for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers won four straight games ahead of Elliott's injury, but they've dropped three straight with Michael Neuvirth and Alex Lyon between the pipes. Blame can't be placed on the backups too much, though, since Elliott struggled in seven games during January, compiling a .874 save percentage and 3.48 GAA, but having enough offensive support to win five of those matchups. Elliott should be viewed as a risky option in his return since much of his value has come from his forwards -- not what you want in a fantasy backstop.
