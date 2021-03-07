Elliott made 23 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

It was another erratic performance from Elliott, who made a couple big saves when the game hung in the balance but also got caught badly out of position on an Evgeni Malkin wraparound for Pittsburgh's first goal, and then let a shot sneak under his pad from a bad angle to tie the game at 3-3. It's only the second loss of the season for the veteran netminder, and his 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage through 10 appearances remain strong thanks to two shutouts.