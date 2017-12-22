Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Friday
Elliott will get the starting nod on the road against the Sabres on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott has failed to appear in just one of the Flyers' previous 19 outings dating back to Nov. 9. The netminder will be logging his 10th consecutive outing, after posting a 7-2-0 record and 2.11 GAA over that stretch. Eventually the workload could catch up to the 32-year-old, but it seems Philadelphia is prepared to keep him rolling at least until regular backup Michal Neuvirth (leg) is cleared to return.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Strange outcome in 400th career outing•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Inconsistent in win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Receives Wednesday's starting nod•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes just 21 saves in 4-1 loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Monday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Registers sixth straight win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...