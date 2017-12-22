Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Friday

Elliott will get the starting nod on the road against the Sabres on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott has failed to appear in just one of the Flyers' previous 19 outings dating back to Nov. 9. The netminder will be logging his 10th consecutive outing, after posting a 7-2-0 record and 2.11 GAA over that stretch. Eventually the workload could catch up to the 32-year-old, but it seems Philadelphia is prepared to keep him rolling at least until regular backup Michal Neuvirth (leg) is cleared to return.