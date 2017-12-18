Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Monday
Elliott will get the starting nod versus the Kings on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Considering Elliott is on a six-game winning streak, it shouldn't come as a surprise that coach Dave Hakstol is going to continue rolling with the netminder -- something fantasy owners will want to consider doing as well. During his streak, the Ontario native has posted a 1.48 GAA and .949 save percentage, well ahead of his season averages (2.61 and .915).
