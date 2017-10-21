Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Saturday

Elliott will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Oilers.

Elliott has been pretty shaky this season, as he's currently sporting a sub-par 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage, but he's been good enough to pick up three wins in four appearances. He'll look to continue his winning ways Saturday in a favorable matchup with an Oilers team that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game this season, 30th in the NHL.