Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Saturday
Elliott will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Oilers.
Elliott has been pretty shaky this season, as he's currently sporting a sub-par 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage, but he's been good enough to pick up three wins in four appearances. He'll look to continue his winning ways Saturday in a favorable matchup with an Oilers team that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game this season, 30th in the NHL.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 21 saves in win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Saturday against Washington•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Allows three third-period goals in loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Defending goal Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Remains undefeated with 21-save win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set to defend net Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...