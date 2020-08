Elliott will get the starting nod for Thursday's round-robin matchup with Washington.

Elliott was always expected to get one of the three round-robin clashes and will face off with Washington, a club he defeated twice in the regular season with a 2.00 GAA and .926 save percentage. This will likely be the last time fantasy players will get a glimpse of Elliott during the playoffs as Cater Hart should take the reins the rest of the way.