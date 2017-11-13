Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Tuesday

Elliott will get the starting nod against the Wild on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts, despite being saddled with a loss due to a poor performance from his teammates. If the netminder can hold Minnesota -- a team he has historically performed well against (9-3-0 lifetime) -- to just one goal, fantasy owners would certainly hope he could walk away with a win this time around.