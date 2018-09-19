Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Wednesday

Elliott (abdomen) will get the starting nod for Wednesday's preseason clash with the Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott dealt with persistent issues last season related to a core muscle injury, but appears to be back to 100 percent. The netminder may not log the full 60 minutes, with Carter Hart dressing to take any available ice time if Elliott doesn't go the whole way.

