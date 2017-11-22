Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Wednesday

Elliott will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Wednesday, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Elliott has gone five straight appearances without registering a win, despite a 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage. In fact, in two of the netminder's recent defeats, he gave up just one goal apiece. If the 32-year-old can get some offensive support, he might be able to earn his seventh win of the year against New York.