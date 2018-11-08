Flyers' Brian Elliott: In line for backup duty Thursday
Elliott (undisclosed) is projected to serve as the backup to Calvin Pickard in Thursday's home game against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Elliott missed the final two games on Philadelphia's recent road trip, but he should be available for this next contest if something besets Pickard. Either way, the hope is that Elliott can continue his solid play whenever he does get situated between the pipes, as the Ontario native crafted a two-game winning streak --- with a .924 save percentage over that short span -- prior to his undisclosed issue surfacing.
