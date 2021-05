Elliott will guard the home crease Tuesday against the Penguins.

The Flyers host the Penguins two nights in a row Monday and Tuesday, and Elliott's penciled in to start the second game after Alex Lyon takes the opener. The 36-year-old netminder's fading down the stretch, having allowed nine goals to the Devils in his last two starts, both losses. If Elliott doesn't sharpen his game, the much more talented Pittsburgh offense could hang a crooked number on the Flyers.