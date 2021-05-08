Elliott's expected to start Monday's season finale against the Devils, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott will watch Alex Lyon start the Flyers' penultimate game in Washington before taking the finale against New Jersey. The 36-year-old netminder has gone 14-9-2 with a 3.10 GAA and .888 save percentage this season. Elliott's set to become a free agent, and while he hasn't indicated that he's thinking of retiring, it's possible this could end up being his final NHL appearance.