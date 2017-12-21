Flyers' Brian Elliott: Inconsistent in win

Elliott stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 4-3 win over Detroit on Wednesday.

This time, Elliott didn't have to pay the price for a poor outing, as the Flyers were able to hold on for the win. However, Badger Brian's now given up seven goals over his past two outings after allowing two or fewer in each of the previous six. The Flyers likely don't want to mess with success, but after nine straight starts, the veteran probably needs a night off to recharge before getting back at it.