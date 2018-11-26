Elliott (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 15, per the NHL media site.

By utilizing the retroactive designation, Elliott is eligible to be activated as soon as he is healthy, which based on his two-week timeline would be Dec. 1 versus the Penguins. The University of Wisconsin product has been plagued by injuries this season that have limited him to just 14 appearances. In those contests, the netminder is 6-7-0 with one shutout and a .911 save percentage.