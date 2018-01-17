Flyers' Brian Elliott: Lasts just two frames in loss
Elliott allowed five goals on just 21 shots through two periods of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
This was a potentially soft matchup for Elliott and the Flyers, as the Rangers scored just 1.73 goals per 60 minutes through their past 10 contests. However, things didn't go as planned, and Elliott's three-game winning streak was snapped in disappointing fashion. The Flyers have five games left before the All-Star break, so expect the veteran to return to the crease sooner than later, and he'll look to improve on his mediocre 17-11-7 record, .906 save percentage and 2.84 GAA.
