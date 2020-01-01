Flyers' Brian Elliott: Lasts only one period Tuesday
Elliott was torched for four goals on 15 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Elliott only played one period before Carter Hart took over in the crease. The former will wear the loss this time -- he dropped to 9-5-2 with a 3.06 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 19 games this year. He's allowed 15 goals in his last four outings -- fantasy owners should be wary of the 34-year-old's inconsistent play recently.
