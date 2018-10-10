Flyers' Brian Elliott: Lays stinker in home opener
Elliott allowed eight goals on 48 shots in an 8-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday night.
Not exactly how you want to play in your home opener. The Sharks tagged Elliott for four goals in the first period and didn't let up, scoring five times at even strength, twice on the power play and once short handed. This was hardly only Elliott's fault, as the Flyers defense yielded 48 shots, but with a dud like this so early in the season, it's going to be awhile until Elliott's save percentage and GAA reach a respectable figure.
