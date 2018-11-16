Flyers' Brian Elliott: Leaves game Thursday
Elliott (groin) injured himself trying to make a save Thursday versus the Devils and had to be replaced by Calvin Pickard, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott pushed off the post to make a save and appeared to aggravate something in his lower half, likely a groin which is a common injury for goaltenders. The 2018-19 season has been one marred by injury for the 33-year old netminder and it appears he could be facing another extended absence with this latest development.
