Flyers' Brian Elliott: Let down by team's penalty kill
Elliott allowed five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames at home.
This was a big letdown for Philly fans and Elliott's fantasy owners alike. The Flyers jumped out to a 3-1 lead before Sean Monahan tagged the team's top tender for three power-play goals in the the second frame, and then Michael Frolik dropped the dagger in overtime. Heading into this contest, Elliott hadn't allowed more than two goals in five appearances, so this could just be a minor bump in the road for him.
