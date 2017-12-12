Flyers' Brian Elliott: Looking for fourth straight win Tuesday
Elliott will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against Toronto.
Elliott has been red hot recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting an admirable 1.67 GAA and .954 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling Tuesday and earn his 10th win of the campaign in an unfavorable home matchup with a Maple Leafs club that's averaging 3.69 goals per game on the road this season, first in the NHL.
